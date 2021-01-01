Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Air Corsica entrusts the overhaul of two Airbus A320 to Czech Airlines Technics

Emilie Drab
6 HOURS AGO | 118 words
© CSAT
Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT) has signed a new Base Maintenance Agreement with French airline Air Corsica.

The contract includes complex scheduled base maintenance checks and repairs based on the manufacturer and operator guidelines. Specifically, two A320s, which Air Corsica uses mainly on its direct flights to various destinations across Europe, will undergo base maintenance in hangar F located at Prague Airport premises in the first quarter of 2021.

The French airline is a new customer for the Czech MRO company.

CSAT also pointed out that, despite the crisis, it was able to carry out more than over 70 base maintenance checks in 2020 (on A320, 737 and ATR).
Emilie Drab
Assistant editor
Civil aerospace, Air transport
 
