Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News FAA issues an emergency airworthiness directive for PW4000-112 engines

FAA issues an emergency airworthiness directive for PW4000-112 engines
Emilie Drab
11 HOURS AGO | 181 words
FAA issues an emergency airworthiness directive for PW4000-112 engines
© NTSB
Following the serious incident on a United Airlines 777-200 on February 20, the FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive (AD) requiring thermal-imaging inspections of fan blades on Pratt & Whitney's PW4000-112 engines.

The FAA is asking that the titanium fan blades be sent to the engine manufacturer, who will carry out thermal-acoustic imaging (TAI) inspections to check that they do not show any cracks. The first observations of the NTSB, in charge of the investigation of the incident, revealed that two fan blades were fractured : one fan blade was fractured near the root and an adjacent fan blade was fractured about mid-span.

The FAA explained in a statement that "TAI technology can detect cracks on the interior surfaces of the hollow fan blades, or in areas that cannot be seen during a visual inspection."

The AD affects approximately 125 Boeing 777s (-200, -200ER and -300).

The FAA said it will revise its directive based on the results of the inspections and may set new inspection intervals. Initially, this interval was 6500 flight cycles.
Emilie Drab
Assistant editor
Civil aerospace, Air transport
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
11 HOURS AGO
Revima wins contract with Pratt & Whitney for several APU models Revima wins contract with Pratt & Whitney for several APU models
Revima has reached an agreement with Pratt & Whitney (Raytheon Technologies) allowing it to renew and expand its repair capabilities for various APU models on ... Continue Reading
11 HOURS AGO
Amelia opens a maintenance base at Rodez Aveyron airport Amelia opens a maintenance base at Rodez Aveyron airport
French airline Amelia by Regourd Aviation has just strengthened its presence in Aveyron with the creation of a new maintenance base in Rodez, in the ... Continue Reading
11 HOURS AGO
EPCOR is fully licensed by Honeywell and ready to support Airbus A220 APUs. EPCOR is fully licensed by Honeywell and ready to support Airbus A220 APUs.
EPCOR has obtained Honeywell's approval to perform maintenance on the GTCP131-9C, the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) fitted to the Airbus A220 (Honeywell being the exclusive ... Continue Reading
11 HOURS AGO
Revima wins contract with Pratt & Whitney for several APU models
11 HOURS AGO
FAA issues an emergency airworthiness directive for PW4000-112 engines
11 HOURS AGO
A new Corporate Sales management team at Lufthansa Technik
11 HOURS AGO
Amelia opens a maintenance base at Rodez Aveyron airport
11 HOURS AGO
EPCOR is fully licensed by Honeywell and ready to support Airbus A220 APUs.
Top stories
Revima wins contract with Pratt & Whitney for several APU models
FAA issues an emergency airworthiness directive for PW4000-112 engines
Amelia opens a maintenance base at Rodez Aveyron airport
EPCOR is fully licensed by Honeywell and ready to support Airbus A220 APUs.
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved