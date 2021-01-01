Amelia opens a maintenance base at Rodez Aveyron airport

French airline Amelia by Regourd Aviation has just strengthened its presence in Aveyron with the creation of a new maintenance base in Rodez, in the South of France. The new MRO center will occupy a first renovated hangar at Rodez Aveyron airport, then a second larger one that will be built later. The facility should welcome its first aircraft in April.



Amelia's new maintenance base in Rodez will complement its main MRO center in Saint-Brieuc ,in Brittany, Amelia Tech (ex-Airmain), which employs 34 employees and is EASA Part 145 certified for Embraer ERJ 135/145, ATR and Beechcraft 1900 aircraft, which notably make up Amelia's fleet.



The creation of the new maintenance base should generate up to several dozen new jobs in the months and years to come.

