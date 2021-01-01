Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News AFI KLM E&M has lost 42% of its external revenue in 2020

AFI KLM E&M has lost 42% of its external revenue in 2020
Emilie Drab
11 HOURS AGO | 144 words
The MRO division of Air France-KLM Group has also suffered greatly from the crisis. AFI KLM E&M lost 42% of its external revenue, which fell to 1.25 billion euros in 2020.

Operating result turned negative by 543 million euros, while it was positive at 260 million euros in 2019.
The group was obliged to provision 320 million euros for exceptional items, related to bad debts (120 million euros), provisions on assets value (110 million euros) and contract revisions (90 million euros).
The orderbook lost $ 2.4 billion in value, falling to $ 9.1 billion.

While the outlook for the MRO sector is just as uncertain as that for passenger traffic, AFI KLM E&M remains optimistic in the long term, being well positioned on the maintenance of new generation aircraft.

Air France-KLM published a net loss of 7.1 billion euros in 2020, deeply impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.
Emilie Drab
Assistant editor
Civil aerospace, Air transport
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
11 HOURS AGO
Revima wins contract with Pratt & Whitney for several APU models Revima wins contract with Pratt & Whitney for several APU models
Revima has reached an agreement with Pratt & Whitney (Raytheon Technologies) allowing it to renew and expand its repair capabilities for various APU models on ... Continue Reading
11 HOURS AGO
FAA issues an emergency airworthiness directive for PW4000-112 engines FAA issues an emergency airworthiness directive for PW4000-112 engines
Following the serious incident on a United Airlines 777-200 on February 20, the FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive (AD) requiring thermal-imaging inspections of ... Continue Reading
11 HOURS AGO
Amelia opens a maintenance base at Rodez Aveyron airport Amelia opens a maintenance base at Rodez Aveyron airport
French airline Amelia by Regourd Aviation has just strengthened its presence in Aveyron with the creation of a new maintenance base in Rodez, in the ... Continue Reading
11 HOURS AGO
Revima wins contract with Pratt & Whitney for several APU models
11 HOURS AGO
FAA issues an emergency airworthiness directive for PW4000-112 engines
11 HOURS AGO
A new Corporate Sales management team at Lufthansa Technik
11 HOURS AGO
Amelia opens a maintenance base at Rodez Aveyron airport
11 HOURS AGO
EPCOR is fully licensed by Honeywell and ready to support Airbus A220 APUs.
Top stories
Revima wins contract with Pratt & Whitney for several APU models
FAA issues an emergency airworthiness directive for PW4000-112 engines
Amelia opens a maintenance base at Rodez Aveyron airport
EPCOR is fully licensed by Honeywell and ready to support Airbus A220 APUs.
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved