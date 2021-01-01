Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News MRO : AFI KLM E&M will service Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines

MRO : AFI KLM E&M will service Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines
Emilie Drab
18 HOURS AGO | 171 words
MRO : AFI KLM E&M will service Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines
© Airbus
Pratt & Whitney announced that Air France-KLM Group had signed the contract for the acquisition of more than 120 PW1500G engines to power its future fleet of 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The contract is also accompanied by a long-term service agreement.

These engines will be supported by Pratt & Whitney, with engine maintenance planned to be carried out by Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M). In other words, the MRO arm of Air France-KLM will invest to add this new capability to its engine shops.

Anne Rigail, CEO of Air France, indicated a year ago that the group's MRO division would take care of the maintenance of the A220s and that it also wanted to ensure that of the engines. She declared at the time that "the discussions [were] over with the engine manufacturer to fix the way of industrializing maintenance".

The first A220 is expected in September 2021. The aircraft will replace Airbus A318 and A319 aircraft.
Emilie Drab
Assistant editor
Civil aerospace, Air transport
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
18 HOURS AGO
AirBaltic invests continuously for the maintenance of its growing Airbus A220 fleet AirBaltic invests continuously for the maintenance of its growing Airbus A220 fleet
Since 2019, when its maintenance facility obtained Part-145 certification for line and base maintenance for its new Airbus A220-300 fleet, airBaltic has been developing ... Continue Reading
18 HOURS AGO
Aeronaves T.S.M. orders two additional CRJ freighters from AEI Aeronaves T.S.M. orders two additional CRJ freighters from AEI
Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) signed a contract with Mexican airline Aeronaves T.S.M. (TSM) to supply it with two new CRJ200 SF (Special Freighter). The aircraft will ... Continue Reading
18 HOURS AGO
AFI KLM E&M : Barfield adjusts his organization and is awarded a new patent AFI KLM E&M : Barfield adjusts his organization and is awarded a new patent
Barfield, the American subsidiary of Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) announces two appointments to further improve its efficiency, align functions ... Continue Reading
18 HOURS AGO
MRO : AFI KLM E&M will service Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines
18 HOURS AGO
AirBaltic invests continuously for the maintenance of its growing Airbus A220 fleet
18 HOURS AGO
Aeronaves T.S.M. orders two additional CRJ freighters from AEI
18 HOURS AGO
AFI KLM E&M : Barfield adjusts his organization and is awarded a new patent
18 HOURS AGO
Airbus moves closer to GMR Group to collaborate on aviation services in India
Top stories
MRO : AFI KLM E&M will service Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines
AirBaltic invests continuously for the maintenance of its growing Airbus A220 fleet
Aeronaves T.S.M. orders two additional CRJ freighters from AEI
AFI KLM E&M : Barfield adjusts his organization and is awarded a new patent
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved