MRO : AFI KLM E&M will service Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines

Pratt & Whitney announced that Air France-KLM Group had signed the contract for the acquisition of more than 120 PW1500G engines to power its future fleet of 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The contract is also accompanied by a long-term service agreement.



These engines will be supported by Pratt & Whitney, with engine maintenance planned to be carried out by Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M). In other words, the MRO arm of Air France-KLM will invest to add this new capability to its engine shops.



Anne Rigail, CEO of Air France, indicated a year ago that the group's MRO division would take care of the maintenance of the A220s and that it also wanted to ensure that of the engines. She declared at the time that "the discussions [were] over with the engine manufacturer to fix the way of industrializing maintenance".



The first A220 is expected in September 2021. The aircraft will replace Airbus A318 and A319 aircraft.

