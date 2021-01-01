|
Aeronaves T.S.M. orders two additional CRJ freighters from AEI
|Romain Guillot
18 HOURS AGO | 143 words
© Aeronaves T.S.M.
| Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) signed a contract with Mexican airline Aeronaves T.S.M. (TSM) to supply it with two new CRJ200 SF (Special Freighter).
The aircraft will be converted by Commercial Jet in Dothan (Alabama) with a first aircraft (MSN 7708, ex-Expressjet) due to go into modification next May. The second aircraft (MSN 7679, also ex-Expressjet) will be converted from September.
With these two new conversions, the Mexican operator founded in 1995 in Saltillo will line up a fleet comprising 10 CRJ200 SF freighters.
The CRJ100 and CRJ200 conversion programs were launched by AEI in 2013, with a first aircraft delivered three years later. The CRJ200 SF can carry up to 6.7 tonnes of cargo (depending on the limitations of the original model) in a cabin volume of 52.8 m3. It can thus accommodate eight 61.5" x 88" Containers/Pallets.
|Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
