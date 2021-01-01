Airbus moves closer to GMR Group to collaborate on aviation services in India

Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GMR Group to explore potential collaboration opportunities in services, technology and innovation.



This partnership, which was announced during Aero India 2021, concerns in particular the establishment of synergies in several strategic areas of aviation services, including aircraft maintenance, components, training, digital, airport operations and air cargo supply chain. Airbus and GMR will study a broad scope of aviation services both for commercial and military aircraft.



"Airbus and the GMR Group are committed to high standards of operational efficiency, innovation and sustainability. Through this partnership we will align in our mission to provide world class aviation services in the region," said Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia. "We will work together towards developing solutions that will shape the future of aviation services and boost the development of aviation infrastructure in the region" he added.

