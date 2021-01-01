Atlantic Aviation Group completes the acquisition of part of the business of Flybe Aviation Services

Irish MRO Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG) announces that it has finalized the acquisition of part of the business of Flybe Aviation Services (FAS), the maintenance company which was linked to the defunct regional airline Flybe in Exeter.



This acquisition concerns Flybe's former aviation maintenance services operations (FAS) at Brize Norton air base in Oxfordshire, England, which is now rebranded as AAG Defense Services. This entity was awarded a contract with Airbus in 2014 to provide MRO services for the Royal Air Force A400M fleet.



"This acquisition will further enhance our capabilities to service clients in the UK and Europe. AAG Defence Services employs 112 highly-skilled engineers and management team, of whom we look forward to working with along with our customer, Airbus."said Shane O'Neill ,Atlantic Aviation Group Chief Executive Officer.



AAG is one of Europe's leading independent aviation organisations offering services in maintenance, repair and overhaul, aircraft modifications, continuous airworthiness management and aviation training. Its customers include DHL, Ryanair, ASL Airlines, Star Air, TUI Group, Jet 2 and lessors such as GECAS, Aer Cap, Bank of America, SMBC, BBAM, Seraph, Aergo and Avolon.

