Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Atlantic Aviation Group completes the acquisition of part of the business of Flybe Aviation Services

Atlantic Aviation Group completes the acquisition of part of the business of Flybe Aviation Services
Romain Guillot
18 HOURS AGO | 197 words
Atlantic Aviation Group completes the acquisition of part of the business of Flybe Aviation Services
© Royal Air Force
Irish MRO Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG) announces that it has finalized the acquisition of part of the business of Flybe Aviation Services (FAS), the maintenance company which was linked to the defunct regional airline Flybe in Exeter.

This acquisition concerns Flybe's former aviation maintenance services operations (FAS) at Brize Norton air base in Oxfordshire, England, which is now rebranded as AAG Defense Services. This entity was awarded a contract with Airbus in 2014 to provide MRO services for the Royal Air Force A400M fleet.

"This acquisition will further enhance our capabilities to service clients in the UK and Europe. AAG Defence Services employs 112 highly-skilled engineers and management team, of whom we look forward to working with along with our customer, Airbus."said Shane O'Neill ,Atlantic Aviation Group Chief Executive Officer.

AAG is one of Europe's leading independent aviation organisations offering services in maintenance, repair and overhaul, aircraft modifications, continuous airworthiness management and aviation training. Its customers include DHL, Ryanair, ASL Airlines, Star Air, TUI Group, Jet 2 and lessors such as GECAS, Aer Cap, Bank of America, SMBC, BBAM, Seraph, Aergo and Avolon.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
18 HOURS AGO
MRO : AFI KLM E&M will service Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines MRO : AFI KLM E&M will service Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines
Pratt & Whitney announced that Air France-KLM Group had signed the contract for the acquisition of more than 120 PW1500G engines to power its future ... Continue Reading
18 HOURS AGO
AirBaltic invests continuously for the maintenance of its growing Airbus A220 fleet AirBaltic invests continuously for the maintenance of its growing Airbus A220 fleet
Since 2019, when its maintenance facility obtained Part-145 certification for line and base maintenance for its new Airbus A220-300 fleet, airBaltic has been developing ... Continue Reading
18 HOURS AGO
Aeronaves T.S.M. orders two additional CRJ freighters from AEI Aeronaves T.S.M. orders two additional CRJ freighters from AEI
Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) signed a contract with Mexican airline Aeronaves T.S.M. (TSM) to supply it with two new CRJ200 SF (Special Freighter). The aircraft will ... Continue Reading
18 HOURS AGO
MRO : AFI KLM E&M will service Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines
18 HOURS AGO
AirBaltic invests continuously for the maintenance of its growing Airbus A220 fleet
18 HOURS AGO
Aeronaves T.S.M. orders two additional CRJ freighters from AEI
18 HOURS AGO
AFI KLM E&M : Barfield adjusts his organization and is awarded a new patent
18 HOURS AGO
Airbus moves closer to GMR Group to collaborate on aviation services in India
Top stories
MRO : AFI KLM E&M will service Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines
AirBaltic invests continuously for the maintenance of its growing Airbus A220 fleet
Aeronaves T.S.M. orders two additional CRJ freighters from AEI
AFI KLM E&M : Barfield adjusts his organization and is awarded a new patent
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved