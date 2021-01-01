Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Sichuan Airlines signs with Lufthansa Technik for AVIATAR and for engine maintenance services

Sichuan Airlines signs with Lufthansa Technik for AVIATAR and for engine maintenance services

Emilie Drab
18 HOURS AGO | 155 words
Sichuan Airlines signs with Lufthansa Technik for AVIATAR and for engine maintenance services
© Sichuan Airlines
Sichuan Airlines has chosen Lufthansa Technik for digital fleet solutions through its plateform AVIATAR with a 5-year agreement. The Chinese airline will also receive V2500 and CFM56-5B engine maintenance services for its Airbus A320 fleet.

Sichuan Airlines will set up several digital Aviatar products to optimize the operations of its A350, A330 and A320 aircraft (such as fleet management solutions, predictive maintenance, system health monitoring, etc.).

"The new cooperation with Lufthansa Technik is part of our commitment to ensure the highest possible operational reliability and a further confirmation of the excellent relationship between us and our long-standing partner. We look forward to further intensify our close cooperation for the benefit of both parties." said Shao Chuan, Deputy Chief Engineer and General Manager of Engineering of Sichuan Airlines.

Sichuan Airlines operates with a fleet of 168 Airbus A350, A330 and A320 aircraft.
Emilie Drab
Assistant editor
Civil aerospace, Air transport
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
18 HOURS AGO
MRO : AFI KLM E&M will service Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines MRO : AFI KLM E&M will service Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines
Pratt & Whitney announced that Air France-KLM Group had signed the contract for the acquisition of more than 120 PW1500G engines to power its future ... Continue Reading
18 HOURS AGO
AirBaltic invests continuously for the maintenance of its growing Airbus A220 fleet AirBaltic invests continuously for the maintenance of its growing Airbus A220 fleet
Since 2019, when its maintenance facility obtained Part-145 certification for line and base maintenance for its new Airbus A220-300 fleet, airBaltic has been developing ... Continue Reading
18 HOURS AGO
Aeronaves T.S.M. orders two additional CRJ freighters from AEI Aeronaves T.S.M. orders two additional CRJ freighters from AEI
Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) signed a contract with Mexican airline Aeronaves T.S.M. (TSM) to supply it with two new CRJ200 SF (Special Freighter). The aircraft will ... Continue Reading
18 HOURS AGO
MRO : AFI KLM E&M will service Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines
18 HOURS AGO
AirBaltic invests continuously for the maintenance of its growing Airbus A220 fleet
18 HOURS AGO
Aeronaves T.S.M. orders two additional CRJ freighters from AEI
18 HOURS AGO
AFI KLM E&M : Barfield adjusts his organization and is awarded a new patent
18 HOURS AGO
Airbus moves closer to GMR Group to collaborate on aviation services in India
Top stories
MRO : AFI KLM E&M will service Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines
AirBaltic invests continuously for the maintenance of its growing Airbus A220 fleet
Aeronaves T.S.M. orders two additional CRJ freighters from AEI
AFI KLM E&M : Barfield adjusts his organization and is awarded a new patent
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved