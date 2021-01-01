Sichuan Airlines signs with Lufthansa Technik for AVIATAR and for engine maintenance services

Sichuan Airlines has chosen Lufthansa Technik for digital fleet solutions through its plateform AVIATAR with a 5-year agreement. The Chinese airline will also receive V2500 and CFM56-5B engine maintenance services for its Airbus A320 fleet.



Sichuan Airlines will set up several digital Aviatar products to optimize the operations of its A350, A330 and A320 aircraft (such as fleet management solutions, predictive maintenance, system health monitoring, etc.).



"The new cooperation with Lufthansa Technik is part of our commitment to ensure the highest possible operational reliability and a further confirmation of the excellent relationship between us and our long-standing partner. We look forward to further intensify our close cooperation for the benefit of both parties." said Shao Chuan, Deputy Chief Engineer and General Manager of Engineering of Sichuan Airlines.



Sichuan Airlines operates with a fleet of 168 Airbus A350, A330 and A320 aircraft.

