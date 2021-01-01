Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Biden freezes giant UAE jet package, Saudi arms for review

Biden freezes giant UAE jet package, Saudi arms for review
AFP
7 HOURS AGO | 350 words

US President Joe Biden's administration has temporarily frozen for review a massive package of F-35 jets to the United Arab Emirates and arms to Saudi Arabia, officials said Wednesday.

The nearly week-old administration has already signaled it plans to end support for the Saudi-led, UAE-backed offensive in Yemen, which is facing a humanitarian catastrophe.

A State Department spokesperson said the administration is "temporarily pausing the implementation" of a number of defense sales "to allow incoming leadership an opportunity to review."

"This is a routine administrative action typical to most any transition, and demonstrates the administration's commitment to transparency and good governance," the spokesperson said.

The move is also aimed at "ensuring US arms sales meet our strategic objectives of building stronger, interoperable and more capable security partners."

The most high-profile sale is a $23 billion package of top-of-the-line F-35 jets to the United Arab Emirates.

Former president Donald Trump's administration agreed to the sale -- the first of the stealth-capable planes to an Arab nation -- after the United Arab Emirates agreed to recognize Israel.

A potential halt to the sale could raise questions about whether the United Arab Emirates will continue its normalization with Israel, which Trump saw as a key foreign policy achievement.

Lawmakers of Biden's Democratic Party had voiced misgivings over the deal, fearing it would set off an arms race, but failed in the Senate to block the sale while Trump was in office.

The package to the United Arab Emirates also included unarmed drones, while the United States has been preparing major sales of munitions to Saudi Arabia.

Trump had explicitly backed arms sales on commercial grounds, saying that the Saudis were creating US jobs by buying from US manufacturers.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his confirmation hearing that the Saudi offensive against Yemen's Huthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, has contributed to the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.
 
Top stories
14 NOV 2019
RAVEL reconfigures the french Rafale Operational Condition Maintenance (OCM) RAVEL reconfigures the french Rafale Operational Condition Maintenance (OCM)
Awarded six months ago by the Direction de la maintenance aéronautique (DMAé) to Dassault Aviation, the RAVEL contract - or VErticaLIsed RAfale - is targeting ... Continue Reading
04 JUL 2019
The Agence d'innovation de la Défense is looking into non-destructive testing The Agence d'innovation de la Défense is looking into non-destructive testing
The Agence d'innovation de la Défense (AID) recently launched a call for projects in the aviation MOC sector. It targets: "the improvement in non-destructive testing ... Continue Reading
21 JUN 2019
Drone maintenance for the A400M Drone maintenance for the A400M
Airbus Defence & Space's latest ambition is to develop its drone maintenance capabilities. The European aircraft manufacturer has signed a cooperation agreement with the Spanish ... Continue Reading
3 HOURS AGO
Regio Lease acquires Savina Technic
3 HOURS AGO
SR Technics launches STRADE, its new component services unit
3 HOURS AGO
United Airlines enters Lufthansa Technik's Aviatar platform
3 HOURS AGO
ST Engineering wins a major maintenance contract with a cargo airline
3 HOURS AGO
ATSG to acquire, convert and leaseback two Boeing 767s to Air Canada
Top stories
Revima's new MRO facility in Thailand is Part-145 approved
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved