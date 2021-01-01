ST Engineering wins a major maintenance contract with a cargo airline

ST Engineering as signed a five-year airframe heavy maintenance contract with an international air cargo carrier. The contract concerns its U.S. subsidiary and is already in effect since the beginning of the month.



The Singaporean group specifies that heavy airframe maintenance operations will be carried out in Mobile, Alabama, among others, and will concern different types of aircraft. In addition, ST Engineering also caters to the carrier's needs for landing gear replacements as well as special maintenance visits of various aircraft types at its Mobile facility.



"Against the backdrop of firm air cargo demand, we continue to provide strong maintenance support to our cargo carrier customers during this period so that they can focus fully on their delivery operations. We are especially happy that we can continue to support longstanding customers, and to increase that support with the inclusion of more services and additional sites from our global facility network to meet their evolving needs" said Jeffrey Lam, President/Head of Commercial Aerospace, ST Engineering.

