Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News ST Engineering wins a major maintenance contract with a cargo airline

ST Engineering wins a major maintenance contract with a cargo airline
Emilie Drab
3 HOURS AGO | 177 words
ST Engineering as signed a five-year airframe heavy maintenance contract with an international air cargo carrier. The contract concerns its U.S. subsidiary and is already in effect since the beginning of the month.

The Singaporean group specifies that heavy airframe maintenance operations will be carried out in Mobile, Alabama, among others, and will concern different types of aircraft. In addition, ST Engineering also caters to the carrier's needs for landing gear replacements as well as special maintenance visits of various aircraft types at its Mobile facility.

"Against the backdrop of firm air cargo demand, we continue to provide strong maintenance support to our cargo carrier customers during this period so that they can focus fully on their delivery operations. We are especially happy that we can continue to support longstanding customers, and to increase that support with the inclusion of more services and additional sites from our global facility network to meet their evolving needs" said Jeffrey Lam, President/Head of Commercial Aerospace, ST Engineering.
Emilie Drab
Assistant editor
Civil aerospace, Air transport
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
3 HOURS AGO
SR Technics launches STRADE, its new component services unit SR Technics launches STRADE, its new component services unit
STRADE will provide component sale, lease, loan and exchange services on all major commercial aircraft platforms. The Swiss MRO company is pursuing its strategy of ... Continue Reading
3 HOURS AGO
United Airlines enters Lufthansa Technik's Aviatar platform United Airlines enters Lufthansa Technik's Aviatar platform
Lufthansa Technik announces that United Airlines has decided to join its Aviatar platform. The airline signed a contract for digital support through Aviatar for its ... Continue Reading
3 HOURS AGO
ATSG to acquire, convert and leaseback two Boeing 767s to Air Canada ATSG to acquire, convert and leaseback two Boeing 767s to Air Canada
ATSG (Air Transport Services Group) has reached an agreement with Air Canada, allowing it to acquire two Boeing 767-300ERs from the airline. The aircraft will ... Continue Reading
3 HOURS AGO
Regio Lease acquires Savina Technic
3 HOURS AGO
SR Technics launches STRADE, its new component services unit
3 HOURS AGO
United Airlines enters Lufthansa Technik's Aviatar platform
3 HOURS AGO
ST Engineering wins a major maintenance contract with a cargo airline
3 HOURS AGO
ATSG to acquire, convert and leaseback two Boeing 767s to Air Canada
Top stories
Revima's new MRO facility in Thailand is Part-145 approved
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved