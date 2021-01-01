Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Aviation News ATSG to acquire, convert and leaseback two Boeing 767s to Air Canada

Emilie Drab
3 HOURS AGO | 160 words
© Air Canada
ATSG (Air Transport Services Group) has reached an agreement with Air Canada, allowing it to acquire two Boeing 767-300ERs from the airline. The aircraft will be converted into full cargo aircraft and then leased back to Air Canada.

The first aircraft will be inducted for conversion in March 2021. Both will be converted by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) of Tel Aviv, Israel, and then delivered to the airline by the end of the year.
This agreement is part of Air Canada's strategy, outlined in November, to rely on converted aircraft to seize opportunities in the cargo market.

"We are excited to be in a position to capture the market opportunities that currently present themselves. Delivering on our commitments is critically important to all of us at Air Canada" said Jason Berry, vice-president of cargo at Air Canada.

This is the first sale-leaseback agreement between ATSG and Air Canada.
