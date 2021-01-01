Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
A new service center for the Superjet 100 in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
Emilie Drab
3 HOURS AGO | 207 words
© Irkut Corporation
Irkut Corporation has announced the start of operations of a new maintenance and repair center for the Superjet 100 in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. The Russian agency responsible for air transport safety issued its certificate to the production center of the regional Aviation division of the aircraft manufacturer.

The new MRO center will be capable of performing a wide range of work including operations, including maintenance of air conditioning and air pressure control systems, communication equipment and flight and navigation equipment, doors and hatches, power supply and lighting systems, engine and APU systems, aircraft control systems , fuel system, indication and registration systems, landing gear, aircraft glazing and airframe structure. Its geographical position makes it irreplaceable for the Far Eastern carriers.

Yakutia Airlines has already been identified as a customer and has entered into a preliminary agreement with UAC. In addition, negotiations are underway with a number of other air carriers operating Superjet 100 aircraft on Russia's eastern regions.

Until then, the maintenance of Superjet was mainly carried out by the center of Zhukovsky. But the Rostec conglomerate has decided to develop its capabilities and the new service center also serves the government's wish to develop air transport in the easternmost regions of Russia.
Revima's new MRO facility in Thailand is Part-145 approved
 
