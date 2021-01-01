Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Aviation News BBAM orders six new 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters

Emilie Drab
3 HOURS AGO | 161 words
© Boeing
BBAM has decided to expand its fleet of 737-800 BCFs and signed a new agreement with Boeing in this regard with six firm orders and six options. The agreement brings BBAM's 737-800BCF orders and commitments to 15 and highlights the continued strength of the e-commerce and express cargo market.

"As we look ahead to expanding our cargo fleet, the 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter provides the performance and efficiency our customers need," said Steve Zissis, CEO of BBAM. "Adding these highly capable freighters to 276 Boeing airplanes in our managed fleet helps to further strengthen our leadership position in the marketplace.

Boeing emphasizes that this contract brings the total number of commitments for the 737-800 BCF program to more than 150 aircraft. The first of them entered service in 2018.

Mainly used for express freight and on short routes, the 737-800 BCF is capable of carrying up to 23.9 tonnes (52,800 pounds) and flying up to 2,025 nautical miles (3,750 kilometers).
