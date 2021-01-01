Revima's new MRO facility in Thailand is Part-145 approved

The health crisis has delayed its commissioning a little bit, but Revima's Thai facility is now ready to start its activities. Revima Asia-Pacific, Revima's group new landing gear maintenance center established in Chonburi, Thailand, has obtained Part-145 certification from three key agencies : CAAT (Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand), EASA and FAA.



"When we took the decision to build this facility about two years ago, our goal was to expand our services in Asia Pacific by being able to address the market needs of the two most successful commercial aircraft platforms: the A320 and 737 families. They represent in Asia Pacific alone over 20 % of the worldwide fleet, 40 % with China" explained Olivier Legrand, President & CEO of Revima Group. "Despite the Covid pandemic, we were able to finalize the construction, training and set-up required to successfully obtain three very important initial Part 145 certification audits thanks to our very professional team. We are delighted and ready to support landing gear overhauls in the region and look forward to completing the first events in the weeks to come" he added.



Revima's Chonburi facility is located near Thailand's main port. It is also practically midway between Bangkok and U-Tapao airports, making it an integral part of a major MRO sector development project which is being run by the Thai government.



Built in just one year, from February 2019 to March 2020, and representing an investment of 40 million dollars, it covers an area of more than 11,000 m². The new facility has been configured for a capacity of 600 landing gear legs per year.



It is equipped with the latest machinery and tooling, fully connected for smart monitoring and maintenance processes. Revima also wanted to make the facility as environmentally friendly as possible, with wide use of green chemicals and no waste rejection for its plating facilities.



In addition to the construction site, Revima provided professional and practical training for installation staff at its historic site in Caudebec-en-Caux, Normandy, France. Up to 300 people will be recruited for the new Thai maintenance centre.

