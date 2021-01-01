MTU Maintenance signs an exclusive contract for Air Sial's six V2500 engines

MTU Maintenance, the MRO division of the German engine manufacturer, has just signed an exclusive five-year contract with new Pakistani airline Air Sial covering the or the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the V2500 engines which equip its fleet of 3 Airbus A320s.



These aircraft, leased from AerCap, have already been delivered to the Pakistani start-up a few weeks ago, with Air Sial having just started its regular flights at the end of December.



"It was fantastic to see Air Sial entering into operations and joining the market at the end of a rather challenging 2020. It is a clear signal of better times to come," commented Michael Schreyögg, Chief Program Officer, MTU Aero Engines. "At MTU, we believe in the recovery and subsequent success of the aviation industry and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with newcomer Air Sial" he added.



The new airline will initially link Karachi to Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Sialkot, before moving on to international flights.



MTU Maintenance will also provide Air Sial with engine trend monitoring, on-site services and lease engine support as well as technical training.

