Textron Aviation opts for Safran's Cassiopée flight data monitoring service
Romain Guillot
1 HOUR AGO | 156 words
© Textron Aviation
Safran Electronics & Defense has been chosen by Textron Aviation to incorporate its range of Cassiopée flight data monitoring (FDM) services on Cessna Citation jets. Cassiopée is initially available to all ARes II-equipped Cessna Citation CJ4 light business jets.

"We are really pleased to offer our Cassiopée Flight Data Monitoring service to Textron Aviation customers" said Trice Smith, President & CEO of Safran Electronics & Defense Avionics USA.

Safran's Cassiopée FDM services were designed for irlines, business aviation and helicopter operators. Its user interface provides a complete overview of all operations by data visualization, including automatic events notification, flight path, crew feedback and reports, and operational statistics.

In addition Cassiopée expert teams can perform detailed analyses of relevant flight parameters.

More than one-third of the global commercial fleet is already tracked using Safran's systems, with over 30 million hours of data analyzed every year.
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
