Exclusive agreement between ST Engineering and Honeywell on LEAP engines in Asia

ST Engineering has entered into a 10-year agreement with Honeywell Aerospace for repair services for Honeywell components in LEAP-Series Engines. The Singaporean company will be the only approved MRO service provider in Asia Pacific for Honeywell components installed on CFM International's news generation of engines (A320neo, 737 MAX and C919).



ST Engineering will notably provide warranty repair services to all operators in the region.



"Being entrusted as Honeywell's licensed repair centre for their LEAP-series engine components in Asia Pacific attests to our ability to deliver. We will continue to live up to our strong value proposition of enhanced fleet maintenance solutions by leveraging OEM support and resources" said Jeffrey Lam, President/Head, Commercial Aerospace of ST Engineering.

