Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Exclusive agreement between ST Engineering and Honeywell on LEAP engines in Asia

Exclusive agreement between ST Engineering and Honeywell on LEAP engines in Asia
Romain Guillot
1 HOUR AGO | 129 words
ST Engineering has entered into a 10-year agreement with Honeywell Aerospace for repair services for Honeywell components in LEAP-Series Engines. The Singaporean company will be the only approved MRO service provider in Asia Pacific for Honeywell components installed on CFM International's news generation of engines (A320neo, 737 MAX and C919).

ST Engineering will notably provide warranty repair services to all operators in the region.

"Being entrusted as Honeywell's licensed repair centre for their LEAP-series engine components in Asia Pacific attests to our ability to deliver. We will continue to live up to our strong value proposition of enhanced fleet maintenance solutions by leveraging OEM support and resources" said Jeffrey Lam, President/Head, Commercial Aerospace of ST Engineering.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
1 HOUR AGO
Revima's new MRO facility in Thailand is Part-145 approved Revima's new MRO facility in Thailand is Part-145 approved
The health crisis has delayed its commissioning a little bit, but Revima's Thai facility is now ready to start its activities. Revima Asia-Pacific, ... Continue Reading
1 HOUR AGO
Bombardier has taken full ownership of its Berlin service center Bombardier has taken full ownership of its Berlin service center
Bombardier is fully gaining a foothold in the maintenance of its business jets at the heart of the EU. The Canadian aircraft manufacturer has just ... Continue Reading
1 HOUR AGO
MTU Maintenance signs an exclusive contract for Air Sial's six V2500 engines MTU Maintenance signs an exclusive contract for Air Sial's six V2500 engines
MTU Maintenance, the MRO division of the German engine manufacturer, has just signed an exclusive five-year contract with new Pakistani airline Air Sial covering the ... Continue Reading
1 HOUR AGO
Revima's new MRO facility in Thailand is Part-145 approved
1 HOUR AGO
Bombardier has taken full ownership of its Berlin service center
1 HOUR AGO
MTU Maintenance signs an exclusive contract for Air Sial's six V2500 engines
1 HOUR AGO
Textron Aviation opts for Safran's Cassiopée flight data monitoring service
1 HOUR AGO
AvAir acquires Airbus A320 rotable pool from HAECO ITM
Top stories
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved