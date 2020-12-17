Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
EasyJet delays delivery of 22 Airbus A320neo
AFP
8 HOURS AGO | 128 words
© Airbus

EasyJet has delayed delivery of new Airbus planes, the British no-frills airline announced Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic destroys demand for air travel.

A total of 22 aircraft due between 2022 and 2024 will be deferred until 2027-28, EasyJet said in a statement.

Other deliveries due 2022-24 will have flexible timings.

"In this period of uncertainty, this flexibility is even more valuable, as it will enable us to quickly flex our fleet size in response to customer demand," chief executive Johan Lundgren said.

EasyJet recently posted the first annual pre-tax loss in its 25-year history on the virus fallout, while the airline is axing up to 4,500 jobs or almost one third of its staff.
 
8 HOURS AGO
