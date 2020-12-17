Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Air Premia and Bamboo Airways join the AFI KLM E&M 787 Community
Romain Guillot
17 DEC 2020 | 249 words
© Bamboo Airways
Two new contracts in two days. Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) has just signed long-term component support contracts with Air Premia and Bamboo Airways for their Boeing 787 fleets. The two airlines will benefit from efficient component repair, logistics and access to spare parts services thanks to local stocks and with the AFI KLM E&M pools located around the world. The two new customers will also benefit from the predictive maintenance platform Prognos.

Created by the former CEO of Jeju Air and based at Incheon airport, Air Premia will operate 10 Boeing 787-9s to be delivered at the rate of two aircraft per year. These aircraft have been ordered from Boeing and several leasing companies. The new airline plans to serve destinations in the Asia-Pacific region, then North America and Europe. Its first Dreamliner is now ready for delivery in Everett (L/N 1047, Trent 1000).

As for Bamboo Airways, the contract signed with the MRO division of Air France-KLM covers a total of 14 aircraft. The young Vietnamese airline has operated the Dreamliner for almost a year, with three 787-9s in its fleet.

"The large number of 787s we support and the related scale effects enable us to offer very competitive 787 services," explained Ton Dortmans, EVP KLM Engineering & Maintenance.

Air Premia and Bamboo Airways thus become the 20th and 21st operators in the AFI KLM E&M 787 Community (including Air France and KLM).
