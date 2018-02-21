Latest Aviation News Air transport AIR FRANCE STRIKE TO AFFECT HALF OF LONG-HAUL FLIGHTS THURSDAY

Air France strike to affect half of long-haul flights Thursday
AFP
21/02/2018 | 133 words

Half of Air France's long-haul flights out of Paris Thursday will be cancelled due to a strike by pilots, cabin crew and ground staff, the carrier said.

The airline said Wednesday it expected to maintain 75 percent of its scheduled service but only 50 percent of its long-haul flights and advised travellers to postpone their trips until February 27 at no extra cost.

The staff are demanding a 6 percent across-the-board pay increase.

Management is offering a basic increase of 1 percent to be paid in two instalments and a range of incentives, which trade unions have dismissed as "small change".

The Air France-KLM group posted a 42 percent increase in its operating profit to 1.49 billion euros ($1.84 billion) in 2017.

 
 
 
Related articles

Air France's new airline may clip Dutch wings: KLM staff

Air France wins pilots' approval for lower-cost airline

12:32 CET Canada to accept bid from Boeing for new fighter jets
22/02 Qantas outlines pilot academy plans as profit soars
22/02 Qantas Airways interim net profit jumps 17.9%
22/02 Air New Zealand interim profit slips 9.4 percent
21/02 Dutch defer plan to expand second Amsterdam airport
21/02 Iran teams carry plane crash dead down from mountain
Featured Content
Laurent Martinez (Airbus): "We are at the start of the fly-by-data revolution"
Air France Industries counts on Lokad to manage its stocks
MRO: NYCO focuses on rationalization of aviation lubricants
AFI KLM E&M and Lufthansa Technik first to board CFM's LEAP third-party support services
For Bruno Even, CEO of Safran Helicopter Engines,
LATEST NEWS   CIVIL AEROSPACE   MRO & SUPPORT   AIR TRANSPORT   DEFENCE   SPACE
Follow us
© 2018 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by following this link.  OK  Find out more