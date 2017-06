Adrien Daste / Safran - 25/11/2016 / Virtual reality room - Simulation of maintenance and accessibility operations Safran Nacelles chose ESI’s Virtual Reality solution IC.IDO to conduct process design reviews and validation, to set-up new manufacturing and assembly processes, and to deliver interactive maintenance training.

